Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.350-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-$810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $817.95 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.800-$2.850 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPAR. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BWS Financial raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $92.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $52.26 and a fifty-two week high of $96.73.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total transaction of $556,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,593,622. Corporate insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inter Parfums stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 178.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,468 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Inter Parfums worth $10,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.