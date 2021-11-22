Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.800-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $925 million-$950 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.23 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.350-$2.350 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPAR. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $92.56 on Monday. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $52.26 and a 52-week high of $96.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other Inter Parfums news, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total transaction of $94,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 7,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.95, for a total value of $556,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,055 shares of company stock worth $1,593,622. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Inter Parfums stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,404 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Inter Parfums worth $10,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

