Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Holdings Raised by Bruderman Asset Management LLC

Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 95.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,408,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,287,000 after purchasing an additional 686,287 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $973,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 62.2% in the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,771,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 35.5% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.55.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total transaction of $210,605.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $175,604.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 131,133 shares of company stock worth $15,632,182 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ICE traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.17. 10,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,411. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.89 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.58 and a 200 day moving average of $120.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.40%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

