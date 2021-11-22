InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IHG shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $66.77 on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $75.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.30.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 102,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 14,713 shares during the last quarter. 3.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

