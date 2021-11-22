Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.67 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.70. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Intesa Sanpaolo’s FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intesa Sanpaolo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of ISNPY stock opened at $16.27 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $18.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

