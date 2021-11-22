Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $24.02 Million

Analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) will post sales of $24.02 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Intra-Cellular Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.05 million to $24.50 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies reported sales of $12.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will report full-year sales of $81.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.04 million to $82.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $202.16 million, with estimates ranging from $198.87 million to $205.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intra-Cellular Therapies.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 201.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITCI shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.71.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $549,485.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $327,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,845. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITCI opened at $40.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average is $37.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.08. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $47.03.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

