Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Plans $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th.
Intuit has raised its dividend by 54.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Intuit has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Intuit to earn $9.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.
NASDAQ:INTU traded down $30.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $661.63. 109,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,157. Intuit has a 52-week low of $337.72 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $581.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $526.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $180.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07.
In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.35.
About Intuit
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.