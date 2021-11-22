Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Plans $0.68 Quarterly Dividend

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.68 per share by the software maker on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th.

Intuit has raised its dividend by 54.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Intuit has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Intuit to earn $9.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.2%.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $30.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $661.63. 109,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,234,157. Intuit has a 52-week low of $337.72 and a 52-week high of $716.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $581.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $526.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $180.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $644.35.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

