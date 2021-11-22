Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by LGT Capital Partners LTD.

LGT Capital Partners LTD. cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,730 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,660 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises 2.6% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.06% of Intuit worth $87,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Intuit by 5.2% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 3.9% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc raised its stake in Intuit by 0.9% during the third quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 8,457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Intuit by 7.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTU. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $584.00 to $696.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $644.35.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $696.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $581.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $526.06. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.72 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

