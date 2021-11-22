Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 218.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inventiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE IVA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,559. Inventiva has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $19.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.72.

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVA. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the 2nd quarter worth about $163,000. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inventiva during the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Inventiva by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Inventiva by 408.9% during the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 544,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after buying an additional 437,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Inventiva by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 1,298,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,390,000 after buying an additional 257,034 shares in the last quarter.

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

