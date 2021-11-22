Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,679,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,490 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 4.35% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $39,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $56,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $213,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $231,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSJM stock opened at $23.20 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.28. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $23.10 and a twelve month high of $23.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.