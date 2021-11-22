Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Increased by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 10.3% of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $56,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $407.59. The stock had a trading volume of 443,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,888,461. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $377.08 and its 200 day moving average is $362.21. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $288.07 and a twelve month high of $405.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

