Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Bought by WJ Wealth Management LLC

WJ Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) by 2,151.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,385 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises 4.0% of WJ Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. WJ Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 32,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Rollins Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 44,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,421,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,066,000 after purchasing an additional 422,883 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 240,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 44,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.64. 10,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,047. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $39.89 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.27.

