Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.95

Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.95 and last traded at $60.11, with a volume of 201080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.34.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.80.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%.
About Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)
PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.
