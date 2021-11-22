Investindustrial Acquisition (NYSE:IIAC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IIAC) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 14,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 141,966 shares.The stock last traded at $10.27 and had previously closed at $10.07.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.96.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RP Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition by 11.8% in the second quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,607,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after purchasing an additional 170,104 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition by 6.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 531,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 31,870 shares during the period. Omni Partners US LLC lifted its stake in Investindustrial Acquisition by 16.7% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 344,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after acquiring an additional 49,262 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Investindustrial Acquisition by 9.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Investindustrial Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $2,790,000. 56.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

