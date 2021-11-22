Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for November, 22nd (ABEO, ADMA, ALFVY, EBAY, NDVLY, PBA, SNLAY, SUHJY, VG)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, November 22nd:
Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “
ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.
Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating.
Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.
Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.
Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.
Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating.
