Investment Analysts’ Downgrades for November, 22nd (ABEO, ADMA, ALFVY, EBAY, NDVLY, PBA, SNLAY, SUHJY, VG)

Investment Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, November 22nd:

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. Its operating segment consists of Equipment, Process Technology, Marine & Diesel, and Operations & Other. Equipment segment engages on sale of components to customers with recurring requirements and well-defined needs. Process Technology segment serves customers which require customized solutions to enhance the efficiency of their processes or boost their capacity. Marine & Diesel Division offers components, modules, systems and service for the marine and offshore markets and for land-based diesel power. Operations & Other segment covers the procurement, productions, and logistics, as well as the corporate overhead and non-core businesses. Alfa Laval AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden. “

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a sell rating.

Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a buy rating to a hold rating.

