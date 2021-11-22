Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for November, 22nd (AIG, ALL, AME, AOS, CB, CSIQ, ENPH, ETSY, FFLWF, FSLR)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, November 22nd:

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG). They issued a conviction-buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Allstate (NYSE:ALL). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK (NYSE:AME). Loop Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS). Loop Capital issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Fortive (NYSE:FTV). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS). Cantor Fitzgerald issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. started coverage on shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG). Compass Point issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG). The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Xylem (NYSE:XYL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

