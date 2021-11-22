Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November, 22nd (AD, BBVA, CER, EDV, FDEV, HLAG, TKA)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, November 22nd:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) was given a €31.00 ($35.23) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (AEX:AD) was given a €32.50 ($36.93) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA)

was given a €7.20 ($8.18) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Cerillion (LON:CER) had its price target increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,120 ($14.63). Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Cerillion (LON:CER) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 665 ($8.69) to GBX 950 ($12.41). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from GBX 2,350 ($30.70) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) had its price target lowered by Liberum Capital from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 2,870 ($37.50). Liberum Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) was given a €250.00 ($284.09) target price by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) was given a €142.60 ($162.05) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €8.80 ($10.00) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €16.00 ($18.18) target price by analysts at Baader Bank.

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) was given a €16.00 ($18.18) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

