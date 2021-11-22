Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CCL Industries (CCL.B)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CCL Industries (TSE: CCL.B) recently:

11/17/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$82.00 to C$80.00.

11/12/2021 – CCL Industries was given a new C$81.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$83.00 to C$82.00.

11/12/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$80.00 to C$76.00.

10/1/2021 – CCL Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$82.00 price target on the stock.

TSE CCL.B traded down C$0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$65.27. 193,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,964. CCL Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of C$57.12 and a 52-week high of C$75.19. The firm has a market cap of C$11.72 billion and a PE ratio of 19.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$68.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

In other news, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 30,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.00, for a total value of C$2,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,801 shares in the company, valued at C$2,073,672. Insiders sold 30,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,399 over the last quarter.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

