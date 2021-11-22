Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for CCL Industries (CCL.B)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CCL Industries (TSE: CCL.B) recently:
- 11/17/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$83.00 to C$81.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 11/15/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$82.00 to C$80.00.
- 11/12/2021 – CCL Industries was given a new C$81.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 11/12/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$83.00 to C$82.00.
- 11/12/2021 – CCL Industries had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$80.00 to C$76.00.
- 10/1/2021 – CCL Industries had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$82.00 price target on the stock.
TSE CCL.B traded down C$0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$65.27. 193,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,964. CCL Industries Inc. has a 52-week low of C$57.12 and a 52-week high of C$75.19. The firm has a market cap of C$11.72 billion and a PE ratio of 19.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$68.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
In other news, Senior Officer James Andrew Sellors sold 30,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.00, for a total value of C$2,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,801 shares in the company, valued at C$2,073,672. Insiders sold 30,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,399 over the last quarter.
