Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) recently:

11/8/2021 – Nektar Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $19.00 to $18.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Nektar Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $80.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Nektar Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Benchmark Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Nektar Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $25.00 to $21.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NKTR opened at $11.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.48. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 493.62% and a negative return on equity of 52.45%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Nektar Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total transaction of $38,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Myriam Curet sold 3,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $65,163.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 35,814 shares of company stock valued at $509,555 in the last three months. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NKTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 69.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,609,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,623,000 after purchasing an additional 657,701 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $9,467,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $9,064,000. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,594,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,519,000 after acquiring an additional 493,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 434.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 468,486 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

