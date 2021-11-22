Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Baytex Energy (BTE)

Baytex Energy (TSE: BTE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/19/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.75 to C$4.25.

11/8/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$4.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.50 to C$5.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Baytex Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$5.50 price target on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$4.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.75 to C$4.50.

10/18/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$3.00 to C$4.25. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$3.75.

Shares of BTE stock traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$3.90. 4,527,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,586,954. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.65. The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 1.74. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29.

In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr acquired 15,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,142,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,605,039.08.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

