Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Baytex Energy (BTE)

Baytex Energy (TSE: BTE) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 11/19/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$3.75 to C$4.25.
- 11/8/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$4.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/8/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$4.50 to C$5.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – Baytex Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$5.50 price target on the stock.
- 11/5/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$4.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 10/20/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.75 to C$4.50.
- 10/18/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.50 to C$5.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/15/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$3.00 to C$4.25. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 10/14/2021 – Baytex Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$3.75.
Shares of BTE stock traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$3.90. 4,527,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,586,954. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.65. The stock has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 1.74. Baytex Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.64 and a 12 month high of C$4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.29.
In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr acquired 15,000 shares of Baytex Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,142,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,605,039.08.
