Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE: CRR.UN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/18/2021 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$19.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$19.00 to C$19.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.50 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$19.00 to C$19.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$18.50 to C$19.50.

10/20/2021 – Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$20.00.

Shares of TSE:CRR.UN traded up C$0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$18.26. 139,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,269. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$13.93 and a 12 month high of C$19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.13, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.88. The company has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 31.98.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 155.87%.

In other news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.35, for a total value of C$458,757.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$247,729.05.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

