Investment Partners LTD. Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $475.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,215,161. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $356.17 and a 12-month high of $472.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $451.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $440.19.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

