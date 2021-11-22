Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.20

Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.20 and last traded at $15.98, with a volume of 1170330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISBC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens raised shares of Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $210.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.94%. Investors Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Investors Bancorp by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

