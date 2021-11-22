Investors Buy Large Volume of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Put Options (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 2,246 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,528% compared to the typical daily volume of 138 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NAVB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.32. 113,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,534. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $3.15. The company has a market cap of $39.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.73.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,557.43% and a negative return on equity of 98.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NAVB. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $44,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.1% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 73,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

