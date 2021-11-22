Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV)

NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors bought 12,990 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,859% compared to the typical volume of 439 call options.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.
In other news, Director Ed Brennan bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $610,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:NBEV traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.63. The company had a trading volume of 19,987,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,983. NewAge has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $222.96 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 22.01% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NewAge will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.
NewAge Company Profile
NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.
