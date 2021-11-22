Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) 24 Hour Volume Hits $372.00

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be bought for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000665 BTC on major exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $44.74 million and approximately $372.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

IHF is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 118,470,657 coins and its circulating supply is 118,088,835 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars.

