Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IVVGF) Short Interest Update

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IVVGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 228,400 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the October 14th total of 197,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.0 days.
OTCMKTS IVVGF opened at $1.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50. Invinity Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.50.
Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile
