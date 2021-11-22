Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IVVGF) Short Interest Update

Invinity Energy Systems plc (OTCMKTS:IVVGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 228,400 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the October 14th total of 197,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.0 days.

OTCMKTS IVVGF opened at $1.42 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50. Invinity Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

Invinity Energy Systems Company Profile

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

