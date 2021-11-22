ION Achieves Market Cap of $381,135.87 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 81.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. ION has a total market cap of $381,135.87 and approximately $51.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can now be purchased for about $0.0277 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ION has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.42 or 0.00244585 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.76 or 0.00858328 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000645 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00016622 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00074408 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008937 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000561 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,675,804 coins and its circulating supply is 13,775,804 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ION

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

