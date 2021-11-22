IONChain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,283.00 (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. One IONChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. IONChain has a total market cap of $494,372.44 and $3,283.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.73 or 0.00047276 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.44 or 0.00227129 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006952 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00086571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain (IONC) is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

Buying and Selling IONChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

