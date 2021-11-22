IQeon Market Capitalization Hits $17.98 Million (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last week, IQeon has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IQeon coin can currently be purchased for $3.27 or 0.00005852 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IQeon has a market cap of $17.98 million and $1.36 million worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.37 or 0.00047141 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.54 or 0.00227985 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00006923 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.01 or 0.00087612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

IQeon Coin Profile

IQeon (IQN) is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 coins. The official message board for IQeon is medium.com/@iqeon . IQeon’s official website is iqeon.io . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IQeon is a decentralized PvP gaming platform integrating games, applications and services based on intelligent competitions between users created to help players monetize their in-game achievements. IQN is an ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on IQeon platform. “

Buying and Selling IQeon

