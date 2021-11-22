iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.11.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. OTR Global restated a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of iQIYI from $10.00 to $8.80 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 29.4% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 929,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,485,000 after purchasing an additional 211,256 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the first quarter worth $22,511,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 320.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 99,747 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 38.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 112,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 30,946 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 34.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,654,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508,872 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $6.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $6.87 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 0.81.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($1.84). The company had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that iQIYI will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

