IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.50

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.50 and last traded at $41.24, with a volume of 344 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.04.

IRMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded IRadimed from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $513.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.16.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 15.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IRadimed news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total transaction of $137,378.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of IRadimed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $168,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in IRadimed by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its position in IRadimed by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 11,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in IRadimed by 162.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in IRadimed during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in IRadimed by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

