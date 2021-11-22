IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) Short Interest Update

IRIDEX Co. (NASDAQ:IRIX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 162,300 shares, an increase of 15.5% from the October 14th total of 140,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRIX stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.50. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,815. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $9.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.74 million, a P/E ratio of -38.20 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.39.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of IRIDEX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

