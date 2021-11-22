Iridium (IRD) Price Hits $0.0325 on Top Exchanges

Iridium (CURRENCY:IRD) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 22nd. Iridium has a market capitalization of $768,710.26 and approximately $787.00 worth of Iridium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Iridium coin can currently be bought for $0.0325 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Iridium has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00069838 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00073663 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00091302 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,159.02 or 0.07294056 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,228.77 or 1.00367358 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Iridium Coin Profile

Iridium’s total supply is 23,629,542 coins. Iridium’s official Twitter account is @iridiumCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Iridium’s official website is ird.cash . The Reddit community for Iridium is /r/IridiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

