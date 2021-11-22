iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF (TSE:CVD) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 23rd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

CVD traded up C$0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting C$18.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,966. iShares Convertible Bond Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$17.87 and a twelve month high of C$19.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$18.73.

