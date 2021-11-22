iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Capital Insight Partners LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,041 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 2.6% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $12,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 175,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.5% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,521,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG opened at $114.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.81 and a 200 day moving average of $115.19. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

