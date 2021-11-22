iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,226 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 139.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,376,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,892,000 after purchasing an additional 802,664 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,440,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,931,000 after buying an additional 682,414 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,422,000 after buying an additional 563,627 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 657,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,318,000 after buying an additional 365,815 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,491,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,804,000 after buying an additional 365,671 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL opened at $145.43 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.80. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

