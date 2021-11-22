iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $50.43

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.43 and last traded at $50.44, with a volume of 3800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.79.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.71.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 59,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

