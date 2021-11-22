iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $93.61

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $93.61 and last traded at $92.29, with a volume of 220122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.69.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.99.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,158,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,988,000 after purchasing an additional 828,737 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,698,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,355,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,597,000 after purchasing an additional 47,681 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,099,000 after purchasing an additional 24,451 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

