iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Increased by Capital Insight Partners LLC

Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.5% of Capital Insight Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,907,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 152.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,230.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $891,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $472.52 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $356.17 and a 52 week high of $472.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $451.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.19.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

