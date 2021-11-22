iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Holdings Reduced by WC Walker & Associates Inc.

WC Walker & Associates Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,916 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. WC Walker & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $11,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 42,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,908,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 62,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,805,000 after buying an additional 11,124 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 19,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 68.5% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $116.96 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $84.57 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.19.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

