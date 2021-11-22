iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,088 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,749,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 47,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $642,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

TIP opened at $130.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.85. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

