Isiklar Coin Trading Up 17.3% This Week (ISIKC)

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded up 30.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 22nd. During the last week, Isiklar Coin has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. One Isiklar Coin coin can now be bought for $1.30 or 0.00002264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Isiklar Coin has a market cap of $5.35 million and approximately $897,093.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00047563 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $130.80 or 0.00228300 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006870 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00088010 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Isiklar Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,124,805 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Isiklar Coin’s official website is www.isikc.io . The official message board for Isiklar Coin is medium.com/@Isikc

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

