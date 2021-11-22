Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG cut its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 919,479 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG owned approximately 2.03% of Itron worth $69,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ITRI. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 15,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Itron by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Itron by 13.0% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Itron by 5.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Itron by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itron alerts:

ITRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Itron from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price target on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler cut Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.45.

In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 2,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $202,710.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,740 shares of company stock worth $1,082,576 in the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ITRI traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $67.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,256. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.18 and a 12-month high of $122.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,112.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.35.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.