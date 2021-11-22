ITV (LON:ITV) Given New GBX 128 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

ITV (LON:ITV) had its price objective upped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 109 ($1.42) to GBX 128 ($1.67) in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the broadcaster’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.25% from the stock’s current price.

ITV has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ITV from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on ITV from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on ITV from GBX 128 ($1.67) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITV currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 143.50 ($1.87).

Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 119.35 ($1.56) on Friday. ITV has a 1 year low of GBX 91 ($1.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 111.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 207.68. The company has a market cap of £4.80 billion and a PE ratio of 13.26.

In other ITV news, insider Mary Harris acquired 2,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, with a total value of £3,071.52 ($4,012.96). Also, insider Chris Kennedy sold 80,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.50), for a total value of £92,814.20 ($121,262.35).

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

