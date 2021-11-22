IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) SVP Christopher Paul Simms Buys 3,069 Shares

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) SVP Christopher Paul Simms acquired 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ISEE traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,656. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $19.32.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,765,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,533 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,055,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271,402 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,750,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,896 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,163,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

About IVERIC bio

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

