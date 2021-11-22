IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) SVP Christopher Paul Simms Buys 3,069 Shares

IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) SVP Christopher Paul Simms acquired 3,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ ISEE traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,656. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $19.32.
IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IVERIC bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.
About IVERIC bio
IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.
