IWG plc (LON:IWG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of IWG plc (LON:IWG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 324.50 ($4.24).

Several analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of IWG in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on shares of IWG in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of IWG stock opened at GBX 294.30 ($3.85) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 295.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 313.73. IWG has a twelve month low of GBX 272.65 ($3.56) and a twelve month high of GBX 387.60 ($5.06). The company has a market capitalization of £2.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,044.81.

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual and membership offices, as well as lounges; private workshop, professional, and flexible and scalable spaces; meeting rooms; and reception services and conference products.

