Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.640-$4.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.87 billion-$1.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday. They set an equal weight rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.44.

Shares of JKHY opened at $153.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $488.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson acquired 169 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 23,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.40% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $48,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

