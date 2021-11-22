James B. Draughn Sells 5,000 Shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) EVP James B. Draughn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $224,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Community Trust Bancorp stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.72. 40,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,781. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $797.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.65 and a 1-year high of $47.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.16.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.40 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. As a group, research analysts predict that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 19.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.