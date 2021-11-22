James J. Burke, Jr. Sells 5,500 Shares of Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Stock

Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Director James J. Burke, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $40,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

LINC traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.10. 97,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,125. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04. Lincoln Educational Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $191.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Lincoln Educational Services had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The firm had revenue of $89.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

LINC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 41,000.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 4,395.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

Lincoln Educational Services Corp. provides diversified career-oriented post-secondary education to recent high school graduates and working adults. It operates through the following segments: Transportation & Skilled Trades; Healthcare & Other Professions; and Transitional. The Transportation & Skilled Trades segment offers academic programs mainly in the disciplines of transportation and skilled trades such as automotive; diesel; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; welding; and manufacturing.

